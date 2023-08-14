IDP to host Australia and Canada Education Roadshow at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel

IDP Education Bangladesh, a global leader in international education services and co-owner of IELTS examination will be hosting the Australia and Canada Education Roadshow on the 22 August 2023 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka from 10am till 5pm, reads a press release.

According to the press release, more than 60 universities from Australia, Canada and New Zealand will participate in this event including universities from the prestigious Group of eight universities of Australia and students will get a chance to meet universities directly and apply on the spot. It will be a great platform for students to know about scholarships and entry requirements for these universities.

Students can explore from a plethora of available subjects to study such as Business, Finance and Accounting, Law, Medical Sciences, Biotechnology, IT, Data Science, Cyber security, Health, and various others. Bangladeshi students applying to Australian Universities through IDP Education Bangladesh have received around BDT 50 Crore in scholarships between June 2022 to July 2023 based on academic performance and they will continue to receive such amount of scholarships till the end of courses. IDP also has IDP fast lane through which students can immediately get offers right after applying.

Students have the chance to go home from the event with their offer letter in hand in principle. Aditionally, the entry to this event is free of cost.

To register for the event please click http://srkr.io/618681j Similarly, IDP will also organize another roadshow in Chattogram with universities from Australia, Canada and UK on the 21 August 2023 at Radisson Hotel Chattogram Bay View.