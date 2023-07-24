IDP Education Bangladesh to host UK and USA education roadshow

IDP Education Bangladesh, a global leader in international education services and co-owner of IELTS examination will be hosting the UK and USA Education Roadshow on the 5th of August 2023 at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel from 10am till 5pm.

More than 30 universities from the UK and the USA will participate in this event and students will get a chance to meet universities from the Russell Group, meet universities representatives directly and apply on the spot, reads a press release.

It will be a great platform for students to know about scholarships and entry requirements for these universities. Students can explore a plethora of available subjects to study such as business, finance, accounting, law, medical sciences, biotechnology, IT, data science, cybersecurity, fashion designing, and various others.

This event will also have universities with flexible English language requirements which will simplify the admission process.

IDP also has fast lanes through which students can immediately get offers right after applying. The best part of this event is that students can even go home from the event with their offer letter in hand in principle and entry to this event is free of cost.

To register for the event please click https://bangladesh.idp.com/gvAAq9.

To know more please call 09666782782.

IDP has their presence in Dhaka, Chattogram, & Sylhet which operates from Sunday to Thursday (9am to 5:30pm). Visit your nearest IDP office to know more.