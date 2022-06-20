IDLC Securities Limited and Direct FN sign agreement

IDLC Securities Limited has gone one step further to make the transactions in the capital market easier and faster by signing an agreement with Direct FN to implement the Brokerage Management System Software technology on Thursday (16 June).

As per the agreement, Magnus Corporation Ltd will act as the local distributing partner of Direct FN, reads a press release.

The customers of IDLC Securities Limited will soon be able to place real-time orders from their mobile phones and computers.

Managing Director of IDLC Securities Limited Md Saifuddin, CFA, business head of Direct FN Primal Silva, and Managing Director of Magnus Corporation Limited Arman Ahmed were present at the agreement-signing ceremony.

The CEO and Managing Director of IDLC Finance Limited M Jamal Uddin, Deputy Managing Director Asif Saad Bin Shams, General Manager and Chief Technology Officer Mir Tariquzzaman and the other top officials of IDLC Group were also present at that event.