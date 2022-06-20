IDLC Securities Limited and Direct FN sign agreement

Corporates

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 02:53 pm

Related News

IDLC Securities Limited and Direct FN sign agreement

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 02:53 pm
IDLC Securities Limited and Direct FN sign agreement

IDLC Securities Limited has gone one step further to make the transactions in the capital market easier and faster by signing an agreement with Direct FN to implement the Brokerage Management System Software technology on Thursday (16 June).

As per the agreement, Magnus Corporation Ltd will act as the local distributing partner of Direct FN, reads a press release.

The customers of IDLC Securities Limited will soon be able to place real-time orders from their mobile phones and computers.

Managing Director of IDLC Securities Limited Md Saifuddin, CFA, business head of Direct FN Primal Silva, and Managing Director of Magnus Corporation Limited Arman Ahmed were present at the agreement-signing ceremony. 

The CEO and Managing Director of IDLC Finance Limited M Jamal Uddin, Deputy Managing Director Asif Saad Bin Shams, General Manager and Chief Technology Officer Mir Tariquzzaman and the other top officials of IDLC Group were also present at that event.   

IDLC / agreement / Transactions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

17m | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

2h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

3h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

5h | Videos
Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

17h | Videos
Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary