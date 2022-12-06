IDLC, Prothom Alo honour 6 best SME entrepreneurs

Six SME entrepreneurs were awarded at the IDLC Prothom Alo SME Awards 2022 who have taken themselves to unique heights through their tireless work and dedication.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present as the chief guest at the gala event of the programme held Monday (5December) at a city hotel, reads a press release.

Distinguished journalists of the country, MD & CEO of IDLC Finance Ltd M Jamal Uddin, Editor of Prothom Alo Matiur Rahman and other senior officials of both organisations were also present at the event.

The jury panel for the programme consisted of Dr Nazneen Ahmed, country economist at UNDP; Md Jaker Hossain, SME & Special Programme specialist of Bangladesh Bank; Farzana Khan, deputy general manager of the SME Foundation; Khondkar Siddique-e-Rabbani, founder of Bi-BEAT Limited & the winner of IDLC Prothom Alo SME Award 2021, Mirza Nurul Goni Shovon, CIP & president of National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh, and Md Gazi Tauhidur Rahman, managing director of FM Plastic Ltd.

Out of 2,229 nominations received, the jury panel declared the six best entrepreneurs of the year in the following categories: Agricultural, Education, Health, Information Technology, Production, and Best Women Entrepreneur of the year, the release adds.

SME entrepreneurs play a vital role in the economic growth of developed countries.

Speakers at the event further said that the development of this sector on one hand would play a critical role in creating adequate employment, while also helping in the improvement of the quality of life for the people.

Winners of IDLC Prothom Alo SME Award 2022