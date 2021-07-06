IDLC presents seven Eid dramas featuring the inspirational stories of SME entrepreneurs on this Eid

Small and medium-scale entrepreneurs have played a significant role in the economic development of Bangladesh. The inspirational stories of seven small entrepreneurs are produced by IDLC Finance Limited.

IDLC presents seven Eid dramas featuring the inspirational stories of SME entrepreneurs on this Eid

On the occasion of Eid-ul Azha IDLC Finance is set to bring 7 TV dramas featuring the stories of small entrepreneurs. The overall production of the dramas was supervised by prominent director Mizanur Rahman Ariyan and is scheduled to broadcast on NTV from the first day of Eid at 9:00 pm and will be aired every day throughout the week. All the dramas can also be watched on the official YouTube channel of NTV and IDLC, states a press release.

Small and medium-scale entrepreneurs have played a significant role in the economic development of Bangladesh. The inspirational stories of seven small entrepreneurs are produced by IDLC Finance Limited. Among the seven dramas, 3 are directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan, and 4 are directed by Moyukh Bari (2), Rafat Majumder Rinku, and Pathik Shadhan. 

The 7 dramas are scheduled to broadcast as follows:

  • Drama 'Shomoy'- directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan will be aired on Eid day. The drama will feature actors Shamol Mawla, Nilanjona Nilla, and others.

  • Drama 'Shroter Biporite' directed by Rafat Majumder Rinku will be aired on the second day of Eid. The drama stars Alen Shuvro, Keya Payel, and others.

  • The drama 'Mukhosh' directed by Moyukh Bari will be aired on the third day of Eid. The drama stars S.F Nayeem, Sarika Sabah and others. 

  • Drama 'Not Out' directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan will be aired on the fourth day of Eid. The cast of the drama includes Rumana Rashid Ishita, Wahida Mallik Joli, Khairul Bashar, and others.

  • The drama 'Shathi' directed by Moyukh Bari will be aired on the fifth day of Eid. The drama stars Tanveen Sweety, Shahed Ali, and others.

  • Drama 'Prescription' directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan will be aired on the sixth day of Eid. The drama will feature actors Safa Kabir, Junayeed, and others.

  • Drama 'Biporitey Tumi Ami' directed by Pothik Shadhan will be aired on the seventh day of Eid. The cast of the drama includes Touseef Mahabub and Nadia Meem. 

 'Personally, I love to work on realistic stories. I am very happy to be able to work on such stories in this series and I hope the audience will like our work too'. Prominent director Mizanur Rahman Aryan said.

Jane Alam Romel – Group Chief marketing Officer of IDLC Finance Limited said "small entrepreneurs face many challenges when it comes to funding and getting proper business direction. We have tried to present the solution to the problems in these dramas through entertainment. This is the first time any financial institution has taken such an initiative. We hope the audience will like the dramas and will be able to know more about SME financing". 

The dramas mainly highlight various educational topics for SME entrepreneurs, which will guide the entrepreneurs to manage their business efficiently and will also help them to develop their situation.

