IDLC Finance secures top position in Bangladesh Bank's Sustainability Rating for the fourth consecutive Year
IDLC Finance is proud to announce its inclusion in Bangladesh Bank's Sustainability Rating list for 2023. This marks the fourth consecutive year that IDLC Finance has been recognized for its outstanding commitment to sustainable practices and corporate responsibility.
Bangladesh Bank's Sustainability Rating evaluates financial institutions' adherence to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The rating considers factors such as green financing, energy efficiency, community development, and transparent governance. In 2023, IDLC Finance has once again demonstrated its leadership and dedication to sustainable growth, standing out as the top Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) in the country.
According to Bangladesh Bank's recently published list, IDLC Finance's consistent efforts in promoting sustainable practices have earned it a place among the top banks and financial institutions.
"We are honored to be recognized by Bangladesh Bank for our sustained efforts in promoting sustainability within the financial sector," said M Jamal Uddin, CEO & Managing Director, IDLC Finance PLC. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to integrating ESG principles into our business operations and inspires us to continue our journey towards a more sustainable future."
Some key highlights of IDLC Finance's sustainability initiatives include:
- Green Financing Solutions: IDLC has been at the forefront of financing projects that promote renewable energy, energy efficiency, and other environmentally friendly practices.
- Community Development Programs: IDLC actively supports various social initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life in the communities it serves.
- Robust Governance Standards: The company maintains high standards of corporate governance, ensuring transparency and accountability in all its operations.
- IDLC Finance remains committed to leading by example and fostering a culture of sustainability. The company continues to innovate and implement strategies that align with global best practices in sustainability.