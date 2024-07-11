IDLC Finance secures top position in Bangladesh Bank's Sustainability Rating for the fourth consecutive Year

IDLC Finance is proud to announce its inclusion in Bangladesh Bank's Sustainability Rating list for 2023. This marks the fourth consecutive year that IDLC Finance has been recognized for its outstanding commitment to sustainable practices and corporate responsibility.

Bangladesh Bank's Sustainability Rating evaluates financial institutions' adherence to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The rating considers factors such as green financing, energy efficiency, community development, and transparent governance. In 2023, IDLC Finance has once again demonstrated its leadership and dedication to sustainable growth, standing out as the top Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) in the country.

According to Bangladesh Bank's recently published list, IDLC Finance's consistent efforts in promoting sustainable practices have earned it a place among the top banks and financial institutions.

"We are honored to be recognized by Bangladesh Bank for our sustained efforts in promoting sustainability within the financial sector," said M Jamal Uddin, CEO & Managing Director, IDLC Finance PLC. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to integrating ESG principles into our business operations and inspires us to continue our journey towards a more sustainable future."

Some key highlights of IDLC Finance's sustainability initiatives include: