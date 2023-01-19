IDLC Finance Olympiad 3.0 kicks off

IDLC launched the country's biggest online finance competition, IDLC Finance Olympiad 3.0, in association with 10 Minute School on 17 January, according to a press release.

The inauguration took place through the launch of the web portal idlc.com/Olympiad and it will remain open till 17 February.

Students aged between 16-24 can take part in the contest.

IDLC Finance has been organising this competition since 2018 to create awareness of basic financial literacy among the youth and to equip their ability to make conscious financial decisions and, at the same time, prepare them for their future by increasing their financial acumen.

More than 40,000 students from different colleges and universities across the country participated in the last season of the IDLC Finance Olympiad held in 2019.

Among these, the top 100 participated in the final round.

In this round, the contestant has to answer questions related to finance within an allotted time. The offline round will be held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in Dhaka with the top 100 scorers from the first round.

Among the 100 contestants, the top 10 will participate in the Grand Finale. Here, after several rounds of competitions, the champion of the Olympiad will win TK3 lakh.

The first and second runners-up will receive TK2 lakh and TK1 lakh, respectively. In addition, the top 100 finalists will also receive scholarships from 10 Minute School.

Addressing the youth, the CEO and Managing Director of IDLC Finance, M Jamal Uddin, said, "The ability to manage money effectively is a crucial life skill. Being the largest non-banking financial institution in the country for over 37 years, we have considered it our solemn responsibility to familiarize the youth with the need and art of managing money. IDLC Finance Olympiad is more than just a competition; it intends to instill in students the concepts of managing money while inspiring them to explore, learn, and compete."