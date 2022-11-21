IDLC donates Tk1 crore to Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital 

Corporates

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 06:56 pm

Related News

IDLC donates Tk1 crore to Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital 

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 06:56 pm
IDLC donates Tk1 crore to Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital 

IDLC Finance Limited, the country's largest Non-Banking Financial Institution signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital on 21 November to donate Tk1 crore in support of establishing the first-ever dedicated chemotherapy facility in Chattogram. 

The contribution is made to support underprivileged cancer patients to have access to expensive treatments at a low cost, reads a press release. 

Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu, a non-profit, semi-charitable hospital has taken the initiative to establish a 100-bed cancer hospital and research institute in Chattogram in 2020 with the support from its 9,000 life members, general people of the society, and donations from corporates. 

IDLC's contribution will support the establishment of a 20-bed Chemotherapy Day Care Facility at Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Cancer Hospital and Research Institute. The chemotherapy unit will include a chemotherapy mixture, infusion pump, beds, air conditioner, humidifier, suction, defibrillator, monitor, syringe pump, etc. 

The head of IDLC's Agrabad branch, A N M Zahid Hossain, and the General Secretary of the Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital, Mohammad Rezaul Karim Azad signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.   

"We are very grateful to IDLC Finance for their outstanding support and we are pleased to announce that the Chemotherapy Unit will be named after IDLC," said Mohammad Rezaul Karim Azad, general secretary of the Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital. 

"The donation will help us to elevate the level of cancer treatment for the cancer patients in Chattogram," he added. 

IDLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

2h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

10h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

7m | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

1h | Videos
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

22h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'