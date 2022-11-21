IDLC donates Tk1 crore to Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital 

IDLC Finance Limited, the country's largest Non-Banking Financial Institution signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital on 21 November to donate Tk1 crore in support of establishing the first-ever dedicated chemotherapy facility in Chattogram.

The contribution is made to support underprivileged cancer patients to have access to expensive treatments at a low cost, reads a press release.

Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu, a non-profit, semi-charitable hospital has taken the initiative to establish a 100-bed cancer hospital and research institute in Chattogram in 2020 with the support from its 9,000 life members, general people of the society, and donations from corporates.

IDLC's contribution will support the establishment of a 20-bed Chemotherapy Day Care Facility at Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Cancer Hospital and Research Institute. The chemotherapy unit will include a chemotherapy mixture, infusion pump, beds, air conditioner, humidifier, suction, defibrillator, monitor, syringe pump, etc.

The head of IDLC's Agrabad branch, A N M Zahid Hossain, and the General Secretary of the Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital, Mohammad Rezaul Karim Azad signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

"We are very grateful to IDLC Finance for their outstanding support and we are pleased to announce that the Chemotherapy Unit will be named after IDLC," said Mohammad Rezaul Karim Azad, general secretary of the Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital.

"The donation will help us to elevate the level of cancer treatment for the cancer patients in Chattogram," he added.