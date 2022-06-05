IDLC Donates 5% of CSR Fund to PM’s Education Assistance Trust

IDLC Finance Limited has contributed 5% of its total corporate social responsibility (CSR) budget for the year 2022 to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust.

Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust is a Bangladesh government trust fund under the Ministry of Education that provides scholarships to underprivileged students based on merit. An advisory council headed by the prime minister manages the Trust.

IDLC handed over a cheque equivalent to TK18 lakh to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust on 1 June.

IDLC's CEO and Managing Director M Jamal Uddin said, "IDLC has always been very active in trying to help and improve the situation of the underprivileged meritorious students of the country. I would like to express my gratitude to Bangladesh Bank for this timely initiative. In only a few years, Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust has done an outstanding work in supporting the education of the deprived population of the country and we happy to be a part of this noble initiative."

IDLC is the largest multi-product multi-segment Non-Banking Financial Institution in the country. As one of the most respected financial brands in the industry, IDLC Finance Limited holds a strong and diversified footing in Corporate, SME, Retail, and Capital Market segments.

