IDLC appoints new Chief Human Resource Officer

Afreen Huda has been appointed as the Chief Human Resource Officer of IDLC group.

Afreen Huda has more than twenty years of extensive experience across industries that included both development and private sectors, said a press release.

Her experience cuts across flagship organisations like Robi Axiata Limited, Unilever, Standard Chartered bank Bangladesh and BRAC.

Prior to joining IDLC, she served as Cluster HR director in Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh & Sri Lanka.

Afreen Huda is by qualification a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at University of Dhaka.

In addition to her role as the Chief Human Resources Officer, Afreen Huda will also supervise IDLC Group's CSR activities.

M Jamal Uddin, MD & CEO of IDLC Finance Limited said, "We are pleased to have Afreen Huda join our group as the Chief Human Resource Officer. Her wealth of experience across industries in large multinational and local conglomerates will surely enrich IDLC's culture and activities."