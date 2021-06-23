IDLC appoints Bangladesh Finance Securities as panel broker

IDLC Investments has reached an agreement to appoint Bangladesh Finance Securities Limited as a panel broker.

According to the agreement, Bangladesh Finance Securities will provide brokerage services to IDLC Investments' margin loan clients.

IDLC Investments Managing Director Md Moniruzzaman, and Bangladesh Finance Securities Managing Director and CEO AHM Nazmul Hasan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Bangladesh Finance Securities Managing Director and CEO Md Kyser Hamid, IDLC Investments Chief Operating Officer Rubayet-E-Ferdous and other top officials from both firms were present at the ceremony.

IDLC Investments has been providing margin loan services to its clients in Bangladesh's capital market for over two decades. Bangladesh Finance Securities Limited is one of the leading stock brokerage firms of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

