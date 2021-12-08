IDLC and Prothom Alo honour SME Entrepreneurs

"IDLC Prothom Alo SME Award 2021" has honoured 6 SME entrepreneurs for their work and dedication.

Honorable Minister for Planning MA Mannan was present as the chief guest at the gala event of the programme held on Tuesday (7 December 2021) in Dhaka's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of IDLC Finance Limited M Jamal Uddin, Editor of Prothom Alo Matiur Rahman, journalists and other senior officials of both organizations were also present at the event.

According to the press release, the main objective of the programme was to honour the existing SME entrepreneurs across the country for their success and to inspire future entrepreneurs.

The jury panel declared 6 best entrepreneurs, out of 1,100 nominations, from 6 categories ­– education, agriculture, health, manufacturing industry, best women entrepreneur and special award.

Dr Khondkar Siddique E Rabbani, founder and president of Bi-Beat Limited, received the award in the health category.

Monir Hosen, founder and CEO of Creative IT Institute, received the award in the education category.

Razia Sultana, managing director of Rayyan Agro Link, received the award in the agriculture category.

Kamrunnahar Khanam, managing director of Nababi Footwear Limited, received the award in the best woman entrepreneur category.

Ole Ullah, owner of Janata Engineering, received the award in the manufacturing category.

Rehana Akter, founder and owner of Clay Image, received a special award.

Dr Nazneen Ahmed, country economist of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), served as the conveyor of the jury panel.

Other members of the jury panel included Jaker Hossain, general manager of SME & Special Programmes Department (SPD), Bangladesh Bank; Farzana Khan, general manager of SME Foundation; Mirza Nurul Gani Shovon, CIP and president of National Small and Cottage Industries Association; and Gazi Tauhidur Rahman, managing director of FM Plastic Industries Limited and National SME Entrepreneur Award Winner 2018.