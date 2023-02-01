IDCOL wins ‘Green Leaders of Bangladesh’ award

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) won the 'Green Leaders of Bangladesh 2022' award under the green finance and infrastructure category on 30 January.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam was present at the award ceremony as the chief guest among several other distinguished guests, said a press release.

IDCOL was awarded for its immense contribution in building an environmentally sustainable and green society through innovative green financing.

Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of IDCOL, said, "This award is recognition of IDCOL's relentless effort to promote, finance and engage the private sector in infrastructure, renewable energy and energy efficiency projects to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth of Bangladesh."

"IDCOL is a unique example of PPP run by professional management under strong and dynamic leadership of its board members which comprises senior Government officials and leading private sector entrepreneurs," he added.

The award ceremony was organised by Green Tech Foundation Bangladesh.