IDCOL wins ‘Green Leaders of Bangladesh’ award

Corporates

Press Release
01 February, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 06:19 pm

Related News

IDCOL wins ‘Green Leaders of Bangladesh’ award

Press Release
01 February, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 06:19 pm
IDCOL wins ‘Green Leaders of Bangladesh’ award

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) won the 'Green Leaders of Bangladesh 2022' award under the green finance and infrastructure category on 30 January.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam was present at the award ceremony as the chief guest among several other distinguished guests, said a press release.

IDCOL was awarded for its immense contribution in building an environmentally sustainable and green society through innovative green financing.

Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of IDCOL, said, "This award is recognition of IDCOL's relentless effort to promote, finance and engage the private sector in infrastructure, renewable energy and energy efficiency projects to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth of Bangladesh."

"IDCOL is a unique example of PPP run by professional management under strong and dynamic leadership of its board members which comprises senior Government officials and leading private sector entrepreneurs," he added.

The award ceremony was organised by Green Tech Foundation Bangladesh.

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

7h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

9h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

How the 'madoffs of Manhattan' can unravel Gautam Adani's empire

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

24m | TBS Round Table
Alka Yagnik guinness world record

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

6h | TBS Entertainment
Interest rate should be left to market

Interest rate should be left to market

6h | TBS Round Table
Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms