IDCOL to support in scaling up electric vehicle uptake in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 03:35 pm

Related News

IDCOL to support in scaling up electric vehicle uptake in Bangladesh

Earlier, IDCOL in partnership with Ricardo-AEA Limited, UK received funding from the UK Government Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) under its UK PACT (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions) Green Recovery Challenge Fund (GRCF)

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 03:35 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) organised a workshop on Thursday (17 February) titled, "Scaling Up Electric Vehicle Uptake in Bangladesh" at the capital's Hotel InterContinental.

The workshop was organised as part of the UK Government funded "Road to a Green Bangladesh" project that is identifying scalable business models and a financing ecosystem for businesses with an aim for electric vehicle (EV) uptake in Bangladesh, said a press release. 

Earlier, IDCOL in partnership with Ricardo-AEA Limited, UK received funding from the UK Government Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) under its UK PACT (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions) Green Recovery Challenge Fund (GRCF).

In this project experts from Ricardo, IDCOL, HIVOS-Energia and other Bangladeshi organisations such as LightCastle Partners and Policy Exchange has engaged with the individual transport providers, SMEs and cooperatives with an aim for EV uptake in Bangladesh.

"IDCOL is opening dialogues and bringing in the mainstream EV market players to develop an ecosystem where with the right set of business models the sector will grow to be bankable guided by the policy framework. IDCOL also intends to catalyze private sector investment targeted towards the infrastructure development for wide scale EV adoption in Bangladesh," said Abdul Baki, the additional secretary to Economic Relation Division and Executive Director and CEO (in-charge) of IDCOL. 

Md Nazrul Islam, the secretary to the Road Transport and Highways Division graced the occasion as chief guest; while Md Habibur Rahman, the secretary to the Power Division was present the occasion as special guest and Fatima Yasmin, the secretary to Economic Relation Division graced the occasion as chair. John Warburton, the senior environment advisor from the British High Commission was also present at the event.

"Based on prior experience of developing similar financial instruments, IDCOL is perfectly positioned to develop a set of incentives for the purpose of building up the EV infrastructure. With support from the development partners, IDCOL can reduce the uncertainty of market uptake through development of flexible financing solutions for the private sector," Fatima Yasmin said. 

"Power division is planning to establish EV charging station networks in major cities and highway routes where there will be a possibility of rapid deployment of EVs. When the market is ready, the power system of Bangladesh will also support with sufficient amount of EV charging networks," said Md Habibur Rahman. 

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam said: "Low cost and efficient transport network is a key determinant to drive growth and influence trade flows. The Government has set a clear vision to rally the collective national effort through Public-Private Partnership strategy by identifying key transport projects and allocating resources accordingly."

Electric Vehicle / Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

3h | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

4h | Pursuit
The recent years have not been kind to the royals. And Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit certainly does not help. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew's lawsuit was settled, sure, but not forgotten

2h | Panorama
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangshal for different brands of bicycles

Bangshal for different brands of bicycles

1h | Videos
Rice bran oil’s Tk300cr boost to Bogura exports

Rice bran oil’s Tk300cr boost to Bogura exports

1h | Videos
Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

17h | Videos
Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work