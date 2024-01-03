IDCOL to support Government of Ethiopia in solar home system programme implementation

Corporates

Press Release
03 January, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 12:00 pm

IDCOL to support Government of Ethiopia in solar home system programme implementation

Press Release
03 January, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 12:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IDCOL signed a contract with the Ministry of Water & Energy, Government of Ethiopia on 22 December 2023 at Addis Ababa for providing Advisory Services on Solar Home System programme implementation. 

Dr. Engr. Sultan Welle Ahmed, state minister for Energy Development of the Government of Ethiopia and Shibli Mohammad Faiz, VP & unit head, Advisory Services of IDCOL signed the Contract on behalf of the respective parties, reads a press release. 

The World Bank has extended USD 10 million to the Ministry for creating 750,000 new connections through solar off-grid standalone solutions under the "Access to Distributed Electricity and Lighting in Ethiopia" (ADELE) project. IDCOL will support the Ministry to incentivize market expansion into deep-rural areas and innovation by channelling grant support. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

IDCOL, a non-bank financial institution under the Economic Relations Division, catalyzes private sector investment in infrastructure, renewable energy, energy efficiency and PPP projects in Bangladesh. IDCOL implemented the globally acclaimed SHS program under which more than 4.1 million SHSs were installed all over Bangladesh benefiting 12 percent of the country's population. IDCOL is currently providing consultancy services to the Ministry of Energy in Malawi for the World Bank-funded Off-Grid Market Development Fund. 

Alamgir Morshed, ED & CEO of IDCOL noted that in recent years IDCOL has been expanding its cross-border strategic advisory service activities. As part of providing strategic advisory services, IDCOL is now delighted to support the Government of Ethiopia to roll out SHS intervention based on its experience of implementing the SHS Program in Bangladesh and Malawi. 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

1d | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

23h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

1d | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Satya Nadella is CNN Business CEO of 2023

Satya Nadella is CNN Business CEO of 2023

2h | Videos
The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

15h | Videos
Govt. starts procurement before loan deals

Govt. starts procurement before loan deals

3h | Videos
Mirpur; the most sought-after areas for residence in 2023

Mirpur; the most sought-after areas for residence in 2023

4h | Videos