IDCOL to support Government of Ethiopia in solar home system programme implementation

IDCOL signed a contract with the Ministry of Water & Energy, Government of Ethiopia on 22 December 2023 at Addis Ababa for providing Advisory Services on Solar Home System programme implementation.

Dr. Engr. Sultan Welle Ahmed, state minister for Energy Development of the Government of Ethiopia and Shibli Mohammad Faiz, VP & unit head, Advisory Services of IDCOL signed the Contract on behalf of the respective parties, reads a press release.

The World Bank has extended USD 10 million to the Ministry for creating 750,000 new connections through solar off-grid standalone solutions under the "Access to Distributed Electricity and Lighting in Ethiopia" (ADELE) project. IDCOL will support the Ministry to incentivize market expansion into deep-rural areas and innovation by channelling grant support.

IDCOL, a non-bank financial institution under the Economic Relations Division, catalyzes private sector investment in infrastructure, renewable energy, energy efficiency and PPP projects in Bangladesh. IDCOL implemented the globally acclaimed SHS program under which more than 4.1 million SHSs were installed all over Bangladesh benefiting 12 percent of the country's population. IDCOL is currently providing consultancy services to the Ministry of Energy in Malawi for the World Bank-funded Off-Grid Market Development Fund.

Alamgir Morshed, ED & CEO of IDCOL noted that in recent years IDCOL has been expanding its cross-border strategic advisory service activities. As part of providing strategic advisory services, IDCOL is now delighted to support the Government of Ethiopia to roll out SHS intervention based on its experience of implementing the SHS Program in Bangladesh and Malawi.