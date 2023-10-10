Idcol, Sreda collaborate to implement $1.13m technical assistance in climate support

Idcol and Sreda are collaborating to create a better environment for implementing energy efficiency measures in Bangladesh, with $1.13 million technical assistance from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

An agreement was signed in this regard on Tuesday (10 October 2023).

The signing ceremony featured Munira Sultana, NDC, chairman of Sreda, and Alamgir Morshed, CEO and executive director of Idcol, as the key signatories, along with SM Monirul Islam, deputy CEO and CFO of IDCOL, Farzana Mamtaz, member (additional secretary) of Energy Efficiency and Conservation at SREDA, and Syed Mohammad Aminul Islam, director of Energy Efficiency and Conservation at Sreda, as prominent guests.

The event marked a significant milestone in their collective efforts to advance energy initiatives.

During the ceremony, Morshed highlighted Sreda's significant contributions to Idcol's progress in renewable energy and energy efficiency, emphasizing the potential for enhanced collaboration among national stakeholders, development partners, and the private sector to further advance the country's climate change goals for 2030.

Sultana, chairman of Sreda, expressed her appreciation for Idcol's timely support and her vision to utilize it to enhance the nation's capacity for leading energy efficiency initiatives.

This $1.13 million GCF TA support to SREDA represents a pivotal milestone in realizing the multi-billion-dollar Fund's investment objectives in energy efficiency in Bangladesh. IDCOL aspires to expand GCF investment in industrial energy efficiency to benefit other potential industrial sectors in Bangladesh.