IDCOL recognised as 'Best Sustainable Bank' in Bangladesh at FinanceAsia Awards 2023

Corporates

Press Release
17 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 03:10 pm

IDCOL recognised as 'Best Sustainable Bank' in Bangladesh at FinanceAsia Awards 2023

Press Release
17 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
IDCOL recognised as &#039;Best Sustainable Bank&#039; in Bangladesh at FinanceAsia Awards 2023

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) has been honoured with the esteemed "FinanceAsia Awards 2023" in the "Best Sustainable Bank" category for its exceptional achievements in Bangladesh.

The announcement was made by FinanceAsia magazine, a reputable Hong Kong-based publication renowned for its coverage of Asia's financial and capital markets, reads a press release.

This year's edition of the FinanceAsia award marks its 27th anniversary, highlighting outstanding institutions that have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to delivering desirable outcomes through their commercial and technical expertise.

IDCOL, a non-bank financial institution operating under the Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance in the Government of Bangladesh, plays a vital role in catalyzing private sector investment in infrastructure, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and public-private partnership (PPP) projects, added the press release.

The selection of IDCOL as the winner was based on several criteria, including its remarkable financial performance throughout 2022, noteworthy recent transactions involving cross-border advisory services provided to the Malawi government, extending credit facilities to a university, and supporting the development of a large-scale energy-efficient commercial building.

Additionally, IDCOL's forward-thinking vision and its well-defined strategy to achieve this vision contributed to its success in securing the award.

Expressing his sincere gratitude, Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of IDCOL, acknowledged the recognition bestowed upon IDCOL by FinanceAsia magazine.

He extended his thanks to all stakeholders for their unwavering support and belief in IDCOL's mission. Morshed emphasised that this prestigious award is a testament to the tireless efforts and dedication of the IDCOL team, who remain committed to empowering customers and communities to thrive sustainably, in line with the government's vision for a sustainable Bangladesh.

He further highlighted that this accolade serves as a reaffirmation of IDCOL's path towards success, serving as motivation to continue their vital work in creating a more sustainable future for Bangladesh.

