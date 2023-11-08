IDCOL receives ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Corporates

Press Release
08 November, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 09:14 pm

Related News

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (IDCOL) has been awarded the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2022.

IDCOL received bronze award under "Non-Bank Financial Institution (NBFI)" category, said a press release.

The award was given based on the publicly disclosed information in the Annual Report for the FY 2022 as well as other performance indicators including capital adequacy, asset quality, earning quality, profitability, management efficiency, liquidity and funding, performance with respect to shareholders, external credit rating, business growth, financial inclusion, sustainable finance, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, contribution to the national exchequer, regulatory compliance etc.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP  handed over the award to SM Monirul Islam, Deputy CEO & CFO, IDCOL and Mohammed Jabed Emran, Chief Risk Officer, IDCOL in an award-giving ceremony held at the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on 7 November.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Md Abdur Rahman Khan, FCMA, President, ICMAB, Arif Khan, FCMA, Chairman, Corporate Award Committee, ICMAB, Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, Chairman, Financial Reporting Council were also present as special guests at the event.

 

