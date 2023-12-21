IDCOL receives highest taxpayer award from NBR

Corporates

Press Release
21 December, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 10:39 am

Related News

IDCOL receives highest taxpayer award from NBR

Press Release
21 December, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 10:39 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (IDCOL) received the Highest Taxpayer Award from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

IDCOL has been awarded 1st Position under the Non-Bank Financial Institution category for the Tax Year 2022-2023, said a press release.

NBR also presented Tax Cards in favour of Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, chairman of IDCOL & Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of IDCOL.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, FCA, MP, was the chief guest of the award-giving ceremony organised by NBR. Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, senior secretary of the Internal Resource Division and chairman of NBR and Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance handed over the award and the tax cards to Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky.

 

IDCOL / NBR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

3h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

3h | Panorama
Armed men stand on the beach as the Galaxy Leader commercial ship, seized by Yemen&#039;s Houthis last month, is anchored off the coast of al-Salif, Yemen on 5 December 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Red Sea attacks: How will global trade be affected?

3h | Panorama
SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

17h | Features

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

16h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

22h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

1d | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

1d | Multimedia