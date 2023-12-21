IDCOL receives highest taxpayer award from NBR

Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (IDCOL) received the Highest Taxpayer Award from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

IDCOL has been awarded 1st Position under the Non-Bank Financial Institution category for the Tax Year 2022-2023, said a press release.

NBR also presented Tax Cards in favour of Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, chairman of IDCOL & Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of IDCOL.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, FCA, MP, was the chief guest of the award-giving ceremony organised by NBR. Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, senior secretary of the Internal Resource Division and chairman of NBR and Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance handed over the award and the tax cards to Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky.