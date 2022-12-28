IDCOL receives Highest Taxpayer Award from NBR

Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (IDCOL) received the Highest Taxpayer Award from the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

IDCOL has been awarded first position under Non-Bank Financial Institution category for the Tax Year 2021-2022. NBR also presented Tax Cards in favour of Sharifa Khan, chairman, IDCOL and Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO, IDCOL, reads a press release.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, FCA, MP, was present as the chief guest of the award-giving ceremony.

Mr. Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, senior secretary, Internal Resource Division and chairman, NBR and Fatima Yasmin, senior secretary, Finance Division of Ministry of Finance handed over the Award and the Tax Cards to Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO, IDCOL and SM Monirul Islam, deputy CEO and CFO, IDCOL during the event.