IDCOL receives 22nd ICAB National Award for Best Presented Annual Report

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 11:41 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) received 22nd ICAB National Award for Best Presented Annual Report, reads a press release. 

IDCOL was awarded the First Position under Public Sector category. The competition was based on independent evaluation of the Review Committee for Published Accounts & Reports (RCPAR) of Council - ICAB and due recommendation of the Jury Board.

Tipu Munshi, MP, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Commerce, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, was present as the Chief Guest of the award giving ceremony and handed over the trophy to Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director & CEO, IDCOL and S M Monirul Islam, Deputy CEO & CFO, IDCOL.

 

