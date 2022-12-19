Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) received SAFA Best Presented Annual Report Award 2021.

IDCOL was awarded 'Certificate of Merit' under the Public Sector category, reads a press release.

The awards under different categories are conferred based on the evaluation administered by SAFA's Committee for Improvement in Transparency, Accountability & Governance, of the published annual reports of entries from South Asian Countries.

Md Imrul Hasan, Unit Head, Financial Reporting, IDCOL, received the certificate on behalf of IDCOL from the chief guest Tanka Mani Sharma, The Auditor General of Nepal and HM Hennayake Bandara, President, SAFA in an award giving ceremony held in Kathmandu, Nepal on 18 December 2022.