Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) received 23rd ICAB National Award for the Best Presented Annual Reports -2022.

IDCOL received a Gold Award (first position) under the Public Sector category. The competition was based on an independent evaluation of the Review Committee for Published Accounts & Reports (RCPAR) of Council-ICAB and due recommendation of the Jury Board, reads a press release.

In the award-giving ceremony yesterday 30 October 2023 organized by ICAB, Alamgir Morshed, executive director & CEO, IDCOL, and Mohammed Jabed Emran, chief risk officer, IDCOL received the award from the chief guest Tipu Munshi, Minister of Ministry of Commerce, and the special guest Dr. Shamsul Alam, Minister of State, Ministry of Planning, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.