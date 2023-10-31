IDCOL received 23rd ICAB National Award

Corporates

Press Release
31 October, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 03:34 pm

IDCOL received 23rd ICAB National Award

Press Release
31 October, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 03:34 pm
IDCOL received 23rd ICAB National Award

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) received 23rd ICAB National Award for the Best Presented Annual Reports -2022. 

IDCOL received a Gold Award (first position) under the Public Sector category. The competition was based on an independent evaluation of the Review Committee for Published Accounts & Reports (RCPAR) of Council-ICAB and due recommendation of the Jury Board, reads a press release. 

In the award-giving ceremony yesterday 30 October 2023 organized by ICAB, Alamgir Morshed, executive director & CEO, IDCOL, and Mohammed Jabed Emran, chief risk officer, IDCOL received the award from the chief guest Tipu Munshi, Minister of Ministry of Commerce, and the special guest Dr. Shamsul Alam, Minister of State, Ministry of Planning, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

1h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

1h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

1h | TBS World
Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

4h | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

18h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

21h | TBS Food