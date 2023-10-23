IDCOL provides scholarship and integrity award

23 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
IDCOL provides scholarship and integrity award

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) recognised the academic excellence of outstanding students and awarded an integrity award to its employees at its head office on Sunday (22 October).

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, IDCOL awarded one-time scholarship to the four exceptional students, who are children of IDCOL employees. These students demonstrated remarkable academic results in their SSC & HSC, reads a press release.

In addition, the Integrity Award recognises the outstanding commitment and unwavering integrity showcased by IDCOL employees in their professional endeavors. Their dedication serves as an inspiration for all the others to uphold the highest standards of honesty and ethical conduct in their respective fields.

Alamgir Morshed, executive director & CEO, IDCOL was present as the chief guest at the event. 

He awarded scholarship certificates and integrity awards to talented scholars. 

Morshed emphasised that the scholarship recipients should not only feel motivated to do well in the future but also serve as inspirations for others to excel in their studies and make a positive impact. 

He also asked the employees of IDCOL to take away the positive and meaningful practices of the integrity award recipients and focus on building a better tomorrow together.

SM Monirul Islam, deputy CEO & CFO, IDCOL, and other officials from IDCOL were also present in this occasion.

IDCOL remains committed to fostering educational excellence of the young generation and supporting high moral practices in the workplace.

