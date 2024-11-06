IDCOL partners with icddr,b to strengthen healthcare access in Bangladesh

Press Release
06 November, 2024, 03:45 pm
06 November, 2024, 03:45 pm

IDCOL partners with icddr,b to strengthen healthcare access in Bangladesh

As part of its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) recently donated a substantial amount to icddr,b, a globally renowned health research institute, to support its efforts in operating the hospital facility independently.

This donation is a part of icddr,b's ambitious goal to raise a $100 million fund to ensure the continued delivery of essential healthcare services to the people of Bangladesh.

In a modest ceremony held in Dhaka, Mr Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director and CEO of IDCOL, formally handed over the fund to Dr. Tahmeed Ahmed, Executive Director of icddr,b.

Mr Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director and CEO of IDCOL, expressed IDCOL's commitment to uplifting communities and supporting icddr,b which reflects a combined dedication to sustainable development. He added, "IDCOL has been working on the country's sustainable development, and IDCOL is interested in future opportunities where both organisations can collaborate more effectively. Together, we can gain valuable insights to drive even greater improvements in public health."

Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, Executive Director, icddr,b, said, "We deeply appreciate IDCOL's generous support, which is pivotal in helping us move towards operational independence. This partnership also presents a unique opportunity to further our collaboration by jointly assessing the impact of IDCOL's clean cooking initiatives, particularly on health metrics like infant mortality rates."

Senior representatives from both organisations attended the event, including Mr S M Monirul Islam, IDCOL's Deputy CEO and CFO, division heads from icddr and b, and IDCOL officials.

 

 

