IDCOL organises training on prevention of money laundering, combating financing of terrorism

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) organized a training program on "Prevention of Money Laundering & Combating Financing of Terrorism" as part of its continuous development program for its officials on 29 June, 2024, at the Holiday Inn hotel.

The training program covered a range of subjects, including the meaning and extent of money laundering and terrorist financing, identifying and reporting suspicious transactions, global cooperation, and effective ways to implement anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism measures, reads a press release.

The program allowed officials to learn from Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit's (BFIU) expertise and best practices in preventing money laundering and combating terrorism. As a leader in combating financial crimes in Bangladesh, the BFIU has been working closely with international organizations to share intelligence and expertise. This training is part of their ongoing efforts to educate and equip stakeholders with the knowledge and skills needed to prevent money laundering and combat terrorist financing.

The training was conducted by a team of experts including Sajjad Hossain, Additional Director, Farzana Yasmin, Deputy Director, and Tarun Tapan Tripura, Joint Director, from the BFIU of Bangladesh Bank. The program aims to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the concepts and practices related to money laundering and combating financing of terrorism.

Alamgir Morshed Executive Director and CEO of IDCOL highlighted its importance and underscored its crucial role in combating money laundering, stating that it has the potential to make a significant impact on the industry.