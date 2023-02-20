IDCOL organises event highlighting new financing solutions

IDCOL organised an event highlighting new financing solutions on Sunday (19 February).

The event titled "New Financing Solutions for Energy Efficiency Interventions" was held at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka, said a press release.

Md Khurshid Alam, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, attended as chief guest. In his speech, he highlighted various initiatives that have been undertaken by the government to promote energy efficiency and conservation across different industries.

Alamgir Morshed, executive director and CEO of IDCOL, said that IDCOL has already financed and approved more than Tk2,500 crore in RMG, textile, cement, steel, and commercial/industrial building sectors for energy efficient machinery and equipment.

Michael Sumser, director, KFW Development Bank said increasing industrial energy efficiency is an effective way for Bangladesh to achieve significant cost savings and long-term energy security.

In addition to long-term concessional BDT loans, IDCOL will be able to offer long-term fixed-rate EURO and USD loans in association with KfW and GCF.

The event was attended by top level representatives from various industries. It ended with a vote of thanks.