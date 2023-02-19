IDCOL offers financing solutions for energy efficiency

Corporates

Press Release
19 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 09:19 pm

Related News

IDCOL offers financing solutions for energy efficiency

Press Release
19 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 09:19 pm
IDCOL offers financing solutions for energy efficiency

IDCOL organised an event titled "New Financing Solutions for Energy Efficiency Interventions" at Hotel InterContinental in the capital on 19 February.

Md Khurshid Alam, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bank, graced the event as the chief guest of the event, reads a press release. 

In his speech, he highlighted various initiatives that have been undertaken by the government to promote energy efficiency and conservation across different industries. 

Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director & CEO of IDCOL, in his opening remarks stated that IDCOL has already financed/approved more than Tk2,500 crore in RMG, textile, cement, steel, and commercial/industrial building sectors for energy efficient machinery and equipment. 

Michael Sumser, Director of KFW Development Bank, stated the fact that increasing industrial energy efficiency is an effective way for Bangladesh to achieve significant cost savings and long-term energy security.

In addition to long-term concessional BDT loans, IDCOL will be able to offer long-term fixed-rate 
EURO and USD loans in association with KfW and GCF.

The event was attended by top level representatives from various industries. It ended with a vote of thanks.

IDCOL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

13h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

11h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

3h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

4h | TBS SPORTS
Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike