IDCOL offers financing solutions for energy efficiency

IDCOL organised an event titled "New Financing Solutions for Energy Efficiency Interventions" at Hotel InterContinental in the capital on 19 February.

Md Khurshid Alam, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bank, graced the event as the chief guest of the event, reads a press release.

In his speech, he highlighted various initiatives that have been undertaken by the government to promote energy efficiency and conservation across different industries.

Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director & CEO of IDCOL, in his opening remarks stated that IDCOL has already financed/approved more than Tk2,500 crore in RMG, textile, cement, steel, and commercial/industrial building sectors for energy efficient machinery and equipment.

Michael Sumser, Director of KFW Development Bank, stated the fact that increasing industrial energy efficiency is an effective way for Bangladesh to achieve significant cost savings and long-term energy security.

In addition to long-term concessional BDT loans, IDCOL will be able to offer long-term fixed-rate

EURO and USD loans in association with KfW and GCF.

The event was attended by top level representatives from various industries. It ended with a vote of thanks.