IDCOL holds dialogue on Investments in Energy Efficiency and Environment Friendly Techs'

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 01:46 pm

IDCOL holds dialogue on Investments in Energy Efficiency and Environment Friendly Techs'

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 01:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The IDCOL-Industry Dialogue for advancing investments in Energy Efficiency and Environment-Friendly Technologies was held at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka on Wednesday (28 September).

The event was attended by top-level representatives from the Textiles & RMG sectors, and key stakeholders of IDCOL, reads a press release.

Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources Secretary (Power Division) Md Habibur Rahman graced the event as the chief guest.

In his speech, he highlighted various initiatives that have been undertaken by the government to promote energy efficiency & conservation across different industries.

IDCOL Executive Director & CEO Alamgir Morshed in his opening remarks noted IDCOL's leading role in facilitating $500 milliin on low-cost financing provided by JICA, AfD & GCF for industries to implement energy efficiency & conservation measures.

The event ended with a panel discussion on "Prospects & Challenges to implement EE in Textile & RMG sectors of Bangladesh", which was attended by Power Division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, Secretary, SREDA Chairman Munira Sultana, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank (Sustainable Finance Department) Khondkar Morshed Millat, JICA (Bangladesh Office) Senior Representative Taro Katsurai andBGMEA Vice President Miran Ali.

Nazmul Haque, chief investment officer of IDCOL, moderated the panel discussion.

