IDCOL holds 27th annual general meeting

The Twenty-seventh Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) was held on 6 November 2024 at the Board Room (Level 1), InterContinental Hotel, 1 Minto Road, Dhaka.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Chairman of IDCOL and Secretary of the Economic Relations Division, presided over the meeting. During the FY 2023, the Company's profit before tax and provision was Tk 553.13 crore. The AGM declared dividends for a total amount of Tk 100 crore from the profit made by the Company during FY 2023.