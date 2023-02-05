IDCOL gets fund from Germany's KfW to finance energy projects

Corporates

Press Release
05 February, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 07:32 pm

Related News

IDCOL gets fund from Germany's KfW to finance energy projects

Press Release
05 February, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 07:32 pm
IDCOL gets fund from Germany&#039;s KfW to finance energy projects

IDCOL has secured two separate funds from the German Development Bank, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), to finance and promote energy efficiency and renewable energy in the industry. 

Under an agreement signed Saturday at The Westin in Dhaka, KfW will be extending EUR41 million and EUR99.5 million to IDCOL to foster energy efficient and renewable energy projects respectively, reads a press release. 

IDCOL and KfW Development Bank signed two Separate Loan Agreements under which IDCOL will be acting as the Project Executing Agency (PEA) to finance companies undertaking energy efficiency and renewable energy measures. 

The fund focusing on Energy Efficiency will be utilised for various puposes including energy efficiency extensions or replacement of equipment and machinery with a view to reducing final energy consumption and related CO2 emission by at least 20%. 

The Renewable Energy concentrated fund will be used to finance Solar Irrigation, Solar Grid-Tied, and Biogas (domestic and commercial) projects.

Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director and CEO of IDCOL, and Michael Sumser Hellstern, Director of KfW Bangladesh, exchanged the agreements at the ceremony. 

Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Munira Sultana Chairman, SREDA, SM Monirul Islam Deputy CEO IDCOL, officials of the Ministry of Finance and Bangladesh Bank, along with representatives of IDCOL and KfW were present at the ceremony.

IDCOL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

11h | Panorama
Google must adjust to a world where content is increasingly generated by AI. Photo: Bloomberg

Google will join the AI wars, pitting LaMDA against ChatGPT

8h | Panorama
The megaproject Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has a debt of Tk90,474 crore. Photo: Courtesy

Projects funded with debt need to be selected prudently, and implemented timely

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

1h | TBS Insight
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

1h | TBS Entertainment
US shoots down Chinese spy balloon

US shoots down Chinese spy balloon

25m | TBS World
Lack of coordination, policy biggest problems

Lack of coordination, policy biggest problems

5h | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain