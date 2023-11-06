IDCOL funds Sirajganj Economic Zone, largest private economic zone in Bangladesh

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), a government-owned financial institution, has extended significant financing to Sirajganj Economic Zone Limited (SEZL) for the development of a 1035 acres Economic Zone, marking the largest private economic zone in Bangladesh.

IDCOL's approval of Tk1725 million in debt financing demonstrates its commitment to supporting large-scale infrastructure projects in the private sector. To date, IDCOL has already disbursed Tk725 million for the implementation of onsite and off-site facilities for SEZL.

The establishment of the Sirajganj Economic Zone was granted final approval by the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) in 2018. The licence was awarded to a consortium consisting of eight companies and three individuals. This strategic economic zone boasts excellent connectivity through road, river, air, and rail networks, unlocking new employment opportunities for the people of the northern region.

The Sirajganj Economic Zone is expected to facilitate both local and foreign investments, attracting substantial foreign investment to the private sector of Bangladesh. The economic zone is expected to create employment opportunities for approximately 500,000 individuals, contributing significantly to the region's economic growth.

IDCOL's involvement in bridging the financing gap for large-scale infrastructure and renewable energy projects underscores its pivotal role as a government-owned financial institution. The organisation remains committed to fostering sustainable development and promoting economic prosperity in Bangladesh's private sector.