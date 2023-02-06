Idcol finances Joules Power’s 3.23MWp solar project in N'ganj

Idcol finances Joules Power’s 3.23MWp solar project in N&#039;ganj

Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Idcol) is providing a concessionary loan and technical support to Joules Power Ltd in implementing a 3.23MWp rooftop solar project in Rupganj of Narayanganj. 

The solar project is being installed on the rooftop of Comptex Bangladesh Ltd, a concern of Robintex Group, said a press release.

Marking the project, a programme was held at Idcol head office in Dhaka recently, where Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director & CEO, Idcol and Nuher Latif Khan, Managing Director, Joules Power Ltd, among others, were present.

Solar panels from Trina Solar and inverters from Huawei, China are among the project equipment. 

The project is expected to generate 3.7GWh of electricity every year.

Comptex Bangladesh Ltd will consume almost the entire generation from the project and export any excess electricity to the national grid through net-metering arrangement.

