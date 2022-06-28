IDCOL donates Tk1 cr to PM’s relief fund

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) has donated Tk1 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund for the flood affected people.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the Prime Minister received the checque from Abdul Baki, Additional Secretary (WB Wing), Economic Relations Division & Director, IDCOL, Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director & CEO, IDCOL at Prime Minister's Office on 27 June 2022.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the ceremony virtually, reads a press release.

S. M. Monirul Islam, Deputy CEO & CFO, IDCOL was also present on the occasion

