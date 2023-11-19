IDCOL awards meritorious students of Dhaka University

19 November, 2023, 07:25 pm
IDCOL awards meritorious students of Dhaka University

19 November, 2023, 07:25 pm
IDCOL awards meritorious students of Dhaka University

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) has acknowledged the academic achievements of 11 exceptional students from the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) at the University of Dhaka. 

The scholarship awards were presented at the "Professor Habibullah Conference Hall (Academic Building)" on 19 January, reads a press release.

In collaboration with the "Center for Policy Research on Business and Development (CPRBD)", IDCOL organized the "IDCOL Scholarship Program" with the support of various departments within the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) at the University of Dhaka. 

The merit-based scholarships were awarded to students who demonstrated outstanding academic prowess during their bachelor's degree studies.

The merit-based scholarships were awarded to students who demonstrated outstanding academic prowess during their bachelor's degree studies.

The event was graced and chaired by Sharifa Khan, Chairman, IDCOL and Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD). Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director & CEO of IDCOL, and Professor Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, Dean, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka, were present as special guests.

During the ceremony, Sharifa Khan presented certificates and scholarship funds to the students. During her speech, she expressed gratitude to IDCOL for its constant invaluable support on commendable initiatives such as the scholarship program. 

She emphasised that the scholarship recipients should not only feel motivated to continue their excellent performance in their higher education but also serve as inspirations for others to excel in their studies and make positive impacts for the nation.

During his speech, Professor Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen applauded the commendable initiative of IDCOL under the transformational leadership of Sharifa Khan and expressed his sincere gratitude to IDCOL for coming forward with the merit-based scholarship.

Other guests present were Emeritus Professor Dr. Khondoker Bazlul Hoque, Professor, Department of International Business; Professor Abu Hena Reza Hasan, Director, Center for Policy Research on Business and Development (CPRBD); Professor Masuda Yasmeen, Chairperson, Department of Economics; Professor Dr. Dhiman Kumar Chowdhury, Chairperson, Department of Accounting & Information Systems; Professor Dr. M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Chairperson, Department of Finance; Professor Dr. Hasina Sheykh, Chairperson, Department of Banking and Insurance; Professor Dr. Md. Kamal Uddin, Chairperson, Department of International Business; and Professor Dr. Subodh Deba Nath, Department of International Business.

IDCOL remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting educational excellence and supporting the bright future of young talents. Through investments in education, IDCOL aims to contribute to the development of a skilled and knowledgeable workforce, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future leaders of the country.

