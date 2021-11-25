IDCOL awarded the 1st position of the Highest Income Tax Payer Award by NBR under NBFI category
NBR also presented Tax Card 2021 in favour of Fatima Yasmin, Chairman, IDCOL & Abdul Baki, Director & CEO (in-charge), IDCOL
Infrastructure Development Company Ltd. (IDCOL) has been awarded the 1st position of the Highest Income Tax Payer Award by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) under Non-Bank Financial Institution category for Assessment Year 2020-2021, states a press release.
NBR also presented Tax Card 2021 in favour of Fatima Yasmin, Chairman, IDCOL & Abdul Baki, Director & CEO (in-charge), IDCOL.
A H M Mustafa Kamal, FCA, MP, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Finance, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest of the award-giving ceremony organized by NBR.
Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Senior Secretary, Internal Resource Division & Chairman, NBR, Ministry of Finance, handed over the award and the tax cards to S. M. Monirul Islam, Deputy CEO & CFO, IDCOL.