IDCOL awarded the 1st position of the Highest Income Tax Payer Award by NBR under NBFI category

IDCOL awarded the 1st position of the Highest Income Tax Payer Award

Infrastructure Development Company Ltd. (IDCOL) has been awarded the 1st position of the Highest Income Tax Payer Award by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) under Non-Bank Financial Institution category for Assessment Year 2020-2021, states a press release.

NBR also presented Tax Card 2021 in favour of Fatima Yasmin, Chairman, IDCOL & Abdul Baki, Director & CEO (in-charge), IDCOL.

A H M Mustafa Kamal, FCA, MP, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Finance, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest of the award-giving ceremony organized by NBR.

Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Senior Secretary, Internal Resource Division & Chairman, NBR, Ministry of Finance, handed over the award and the tax cards to S. M. Monirul Islam, Deputy CEO & CFO, IDCOL.