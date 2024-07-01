IDAB Excellence in Interior Design Award 2024: Search for the country's top interior designer

Briefly known as IDAB, it is dedicated to and formed by Bangladesh's interior designers who have embarked on their journey since 2019. IDAB is set to realize their long-standing dream with the organization of "IDAB Excellence in Interior Design Award 2024", the comprehensive planning of which was discussed today, 29th June, at 11 AM at the Biswa Sahitya Kendra.

The conference commenced with introductory remarks by the organization's General Secretary , Sayed Kamrul Ahsan., reads a press release.

He announced that all interior designers across the country, regardless of individual or organizational affiliation, are invited to participate in this event. Shafiul Islam, the director of the organization, emphasized that the event aims to elevate the recognition of Bangladeshi interior designers internationally, who are currently engaged in similar creative endeavors as their international counterparts but lack the recognition. Thus, through this competition, we aim to bring the best interior designers of our country to the forefront and ensure their recognition, enhance their skills, and create a respectable position in society."

The event will be an annual affair, as announced by the organization. For further details, please visit www.idabaward.com. The deadline for participation is 31st August. Interested participants must fill out the form available on the website. No watermark or logo should be present in the project submissions. The judging criteria will consider the impact of designs, adherence to local traditions, environmental consciousness, and the quality of color usage.

The total prize value for winners in this competition is ৳15,50,000. It's worth mentioning that any Bangladeshi interior designer, architect, or licensed entity can participate without any fees.

At the end of the conference, Shafiul Islam engaged with journalists in a Q&A session, stating that the winning projects will qualify to compete in the Asia-Pacific Space Designer Association for Asia's Best. Additionally, all information related to the event can also be found on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/idabaward.