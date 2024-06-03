ICT Division organises RADP review meeting

ICT Division organises RADP review meeting

Press Release
03 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the meeting virtually as the chief guest. Photo: Courtesy
A review meeting on the revised annual development program (RADP) for the 2023-24 fiscal year was held in the conference room of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division today. 

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the meeting virtually as the chief guest.

In the meeting, the plan for implementation of projects undertaken in the current financial year by the ICT Division, the achievement of monthly targets, decisions taken and issues related to recruitment were discussed.

The meeting informed that the progress of the projects till May is 87.47%.

In the current fiscal year, Tk2,120 crore was allocated for a total of 26 projects, including 2 technical ones under the ICT Division.

The state minister directed project managers and officials concerned to ensure progress of the projects on time while maintaining quality according to plan.

 

