ICSB office bearers meet senior commerce secretary

The office bearers of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) met with Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh at the Secretariat in the capital city on Tuesday.

ICSB President Mohammad Asad Ullah, on behalf of the delegation, congratulated the senior secretary on the extension of his tenure, according to a press release.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the commerce ministry, listened to the various activities of the institute that are currently taking place.

He also appreciated the role of the ICSB in the development and promotion of the chartered secretaries' profession in the country.

The senior commerce secretary also assured that he would continue to support the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh, the press release reads.

Senior Vice President of ICSB Mohammad Nurul Alam, Vice President AKM Mushfiqur Rahman, Treasurer Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, Chief Executive Officer Md Zakir Hossain, and Executive Director (A&F) Md Shamibur Rahman were also present at the meeting.