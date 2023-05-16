ICSB office bearers meet senior commerce secretary

Corporates

16 May, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 09:53 pm

Related News

ICSB office bearers meet senior commerce secretary

He assured of his continued support to the institute of chartered secretaries

16 May, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 09:53 pm
ICSB office bearers meet senior commerce secretary

The office bearers of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) met with Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh at the Secretariat in the capital city on Tuesday.

ICSB President Mohammad Asad Ullah, on behalf of the delegation, congratulated the senior secretary on the extension of his tenure, according to a press release.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the commerce ministry, listened to the various activities of the institute that are currently taking place. 

He also appreciated the role of the ICSB in the development and promotion of the chartered secretaries' profession in the country.

The senior commerce secretary also assured that he would continue to support the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh, the press release reads.

Senior Vice President of ICSB Mohammad Nurul Alam, Vice President AKM Mushfiqur Rahman, Treasurer Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, Chief Executive Officer Md Zakir Hossain, and Executive Director (A&F) Md Shamibur Rahman were also present at the meeting.

Commerce Secretary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

11h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

11h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

2h | TBS Stories
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

4h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

7h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman