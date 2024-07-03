ICSB, CIU sign MoU for strategic partnership and mutual benefits

03 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) and Chittagong Independent University (CIU) followed by a Career Session titled "Chartered Secretary: An Emerging and Rewarding Profession" at CIU Campus today (3 July).

M Nurul Alam FCS, Senior Vice President of ICSB and Prof Dr Syed Manzur Quader, Dean of CIU Business School (CIUBS), Chittagong Independent University signed the Memorandum of Understanding for strategic partnership and mutual benefits.

The Memorandum of Understanding allows for enhanced academic and professional achievements, sharing knowledge and latest information, research operation, curriculum improvements, organizing events, training programmes and comprehensive development of both organizations under certain terms and conditions as agreed upon.

Prof Dr Mir Mohammed Nurul Absar, Vice Chancellor (Acting) of CIU graced the Career Session progqJmme as the Chief Guest and M Nurul Alam FCS, Senior Vice President of ICSB graced the occasion as the Special Guest Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun FCS, Treasurer of ICSB and Prof Dr Engr Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, Treasurer of CIU were present as the Guests of Honor. The dignitaries have delivered their speeches and desired for a new level of reciprocity.

Abu! Fazal Mohamed Rubayat FCS, Chairman of Education Committee, ICSB was the Session Speaker. He briefly focused on the prospect of CS profession and the course in his presentation.

Prof Dr Syed Manzur Quader, Dean of CIU Business School (CIUBS), Chittagong Independent University acted as the Session Chair of the event. Md Delowar Hossain FCS, Chairman of Chattogram Regional Chapter Sub Committee coordinated the programme. Md Shamibur Rahman FCS, Executive Director (F&A), ICSB and Andaleeb Amin, Director (Education), ICSB were also present during the programme. A large number of students participated in the programme.

After the session speaker's presentation, a Question and Answer (Q&A) session took place which was vibrant and spontaneous. lCSB team thanked the audience for showing much interest and enthusiasm.

At the end, ICSB delegates handed over the crests to the dignitaries of CIU.

ICSB / Chattogram Independent University (CIU)

