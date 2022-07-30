ICMAB trains members-students on pre- and post-IPO compliances

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) organised a day-long training programme for its Khulna region members and students on the pre-initial public offering (IPO) documentation and post-listing compliances.

The training programme, held at the conference room of ICMAB Khulna branch, discussed the public issue rules, and listing regulations based on which a firm enters the stock market and remains publicly traded.

ICMAB President Mamunur Rashid inaugurated the training programme, where ICMAB Secretary AKM Kamruzzaman was present as a special guest.

ICMAB Khulna branch Chairman Ashok Kumar Debnath presided over the event.

Cost and management accountants are an integral part of the teams responsible for compliance with listed company compliances.