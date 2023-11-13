ICMAB recognizes Brac Bank for corporate governance

Brac Bank's corporate governance stature has reached a new height as the bank has made a record in winning the prestigious ICMAB Best Corporate Award for seven years in a row.

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has awarded the 'Silver Award' in the "ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2022" in the private commercial bank category to BRAC Bank.

The ICMAB Award is conferred to the organizations for best corporate governance practices. Brac Bank's superior performance indicators in the banking sector are reflected in the highest market capitalization, international investor shareholding in the local banking sector, and credit rating.

As a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), the bank emphasizes good corporate governance, values and sustainability.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP formally handed the award to Brac Bank's Financial Controller Mohammad Abdul Ohab Miah FCA at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on November 7, 2023. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam and ICMAB President Md. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA were also present.

On winning the award, Brac Bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain said: "At Brac Bank, good governance, compliance, ethics, and transparency are the cornerstones of our business model. This recognition from ICMAB for seven consecutive years reflects a strong bearing of our corporate governance culture, transparency, ethics and compliance."

"The award will inspire us to attain even greater excellence in corporate governance and adopt international accounting standards. The award will be a stepping stone towards becoming the 'best bank' in the country. We gratefully recognize the bank's valued customers and stakeholders for their unwavering trust in BRAC Bank, which has helped us to achieve such recognition", he added.