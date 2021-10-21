ICMAB delegate meets Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission

A delegation of ICMAB led by its President Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA met Prof. Dr.Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam, Chairman Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) at his office today,21 October 2021, and discussed matters related to professional interest, states a press release.

The ICMAB President apprised the Chairman regarding the present status and activities of the Institute and sought all out support from the Government for its further and rapid development.

The Chairman highly appreciated the role of the professional accountants in the economic development of the country and assured to provide full co-operation for the development of CMA profession.

Among others Vice-President Mr. Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA, Treasurer Mr. A.K.M. Kamruzzaman FCMA, Past President and Council Member Mr. Md. Jasim Uddin Akond FCMA and Executive Director Mr. Muhammad Abdullah were present in the meeting.

In addition to this, the President of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and Past President of ICMAB Mr. A. K. M. Delwer Hussain FCMA was present.