ICESCO prize for literacy of girls and women awarded to Obhizatrik Foundation

Today (20 February), a handover ceremony of ICESCO Prize for Literacy of Girls and Women (2023) was organised by Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU) at the conference room of International Mother Language Institute, Segun Bagicha, Dhaka.

Secretary, Secondary & Higher Education Division, Ministry of Education and Secretary General of Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO Suleman Khan joined the programme as the Chief Guest.

The programme was presided by Zubaida Mannan, Joint Secretary and Deputy Secretary General of Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO.

Besides, representatives from different Ministries and Organizations were present at the ceremony.

On behalf of Obhizatrik Foundation Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, Executive Director received the trophy & appreciation certificate from the Secretary General of BNCU.

Obhizatrik Foundation has been awarded the Prize for their project "Empowering Extreme Poor Women (Shokkhom Nari)".

In his speech, the Chief Guest encouraged the various Ministries and Organisations present at the program to participate in such praiseworthy projects and apply for the various awards & prizes of ICESCO & UNESCO.

The Chairperson at the ceremony mentioned about the awards and prizes offered by UNESCO and ICESCO, she assured everyone of BNCU's continuous support throughout the programme.