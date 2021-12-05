ICCB organises workshop on bonded import and export financing

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
ICCB organises workshop on bonded import and export financing

99 participants from 22 Banks and BIBM benefitted from the workshop

05 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

International Chamber of Commerce - Bangladesh (ICCB) has organised a workshop titled "Management of Bonded Import & Risk Mitigation in Export Financing" at Dhaka on Saturday (4 December, 2021).

The workshop was followed by a certificate-distribution ceremony where ICC Bangladesh Vice President AK Azad distributed the certificates among the participants at a local hotel, reads a press release.

A total of 99 participants from 22 Banks and BIBM took part in the workshop. 

ICCB Executive Board Member Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), ICCB Secretary General Ataur Rahman, ICCB Banking Commission Member Md Ahsan Ullah and Workshop Resource Person Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, were present among others in the ceremony. 

