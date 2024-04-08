ICCB Heritage Restaurant shifts to bigger place

08 April, 2024, 09:35 pm
ICCB Heritage Restaurant shifts to bigger place

In 2021, ICCB Heritage Restaurant started its journey with the aim of making Mughal food habits familiar with the food lovers.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mughal heritage restaurant of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) has been shifted to a larger place at the same venue in to order to reach more food lovers.

In 2021, ICCB Heritage Restaurant started its journey with the aim of making Mughal food habits familiar with the food lovers. This is the only concept restaurant in Dhaka serving traditional Mughal cuisine.

MM Jasim Uddin, ICCB's chief operating officer, inaugurated the restaurant at a new building near the ICCB Hall-1 beside the 300-feet road in Dhaka on Monday, says a release.

Bashundhara Group's Treasurer Moynal Hossain Chowdhury, Senior DMD Mostafizur Rahman, Chief Human Resource Officer (Sector A) Captain Sheikh Ehsan Reza, ICCB Head of Division (Accounts) SM Monirul Islam Palash and other senior officials of ICCB were also present at the event.

"The decision for shifting to a new building has been made at the request of the foodies. We could not accommodate many customers together because of lack of space in the previous building," said Jasim.

"At the new place, we can arrange large groups to enjoy the food comfortably. Besides, the 300 feet view of the lake and the beauty of the road can be enjoyed from the restaurant," he added.

SM Monirul Islam Palash said the heritage restaurant has been able to create a special identity as there is no Mughal restaurant in the country.

