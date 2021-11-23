ICC Bangladesh delegation to attend 12th World Chambers Congress

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman led a 9-member delegation left for Dubai yesterday (22 November) to attend ICC's 12th World Chambers Congress.

The 12th World Chambers Congress of ICC and World Chambers Federation (WCF) will be held in Dubai on 23-25 November, read a press release.

The World Chambers Congress (WCC) is the premier event of its kind bringing together chamber, business and government figures alike to explore how chambers are leveraging advanced technologies to achieve their goals.

The theme of the Congress is "Generation Next: Chambers 4.0"; it's being jointly organized with Dubai Chamber.

Mr Rizwan Rahman, president, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) has been invited as a speaker in the Congress.

The delegation includes: ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman; Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman, Purbani Group; Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), managing director, Evince Group; Mir Nasir Hossain, managing director, Mir Akhter Hossain Limited; Mohammad Hatem, executive president, BKMEA & managing director, MB Knit Fashion Ltd.; Matiur Rahman, chairman & managing director, Uttara Group of Companies; Rizwan Rahman, president, DCCI, Md Salauddin Yousuf, member, CCCI & director, Lub-rref (Bangladesh) Ltd. and Ataur Rahman, secretary-general, ICC Bangladesh.