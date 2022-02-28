ICB’s Management Co-ordination Committee meeting held

The 101st meeting of the Management Co-ordination Committee of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) was held on Saturday.

The meeting took place at 10:30am on 26 February at the head office of the corporation.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Prof Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan, Managing Director Md Abul Hossain, and Deputy Managing Director Md Kamal Hossain Gazi were present at the meeting.

Chief executive officers of the subsidiary companies of ICB, all deputy general manager/system manager/assistant general manager/senior system analyst/head of Department of Head Office and Local Office of ICB and additional chief executive officer/deputy chief executive officer of subsidiary companies were also present.

In addition, the heads of the branch offices were connected through online video conferencing.