ICB secures 2nd position in APA evaluation

Corporates

Press Release
18 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:33 pm

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has been awarded for securing 2nd position in evaluation of Annual Performance Agreement (APA) among the Non-Bank Financial Institutions for the FY 2021-2022. 

Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah handed over the crest and appreciation certificate to Md Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB, reads a press release. 

Beside, Md Abu Taher Mohammad Ahmedur Rahman Deputy Managing Director, Md Sultan Ahmed, Deputy General Manager, Md Ahammad Zulkernain Sohel, Assistant General Manager of ICB and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, banks and Financial Institutions were present at the ceremony.

ICB

