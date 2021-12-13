ICB receives ICAB National Award for best presented annual report 

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has attained the first position in the "21st ICAB National Award for best presented annual report in the public sector entity category.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh(ICAB) organised the event to award the Best Presented Annual Reports 2020".

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award as chief guest to ICB Chairman of the Board of Directors Kismatul Ahsan, Managing Director Abul Hossain, and Deputy Managing Director Kamal Hossain Gazi at Pan Pacific Sonargoan Hotel in the capital on Sunday.